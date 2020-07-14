“OTT platforms are a blessing for actors,” says the cast of Hungama Play’s upcoming anthology series, Ratri Ke Yatri

Renowned television actors Sudhir Pandey, Anju Mahendru, Iqbal Khan, Barkha Sengupta Parag Tyagi and Mansi Srivastava will soon be seen in Hungama Play’s upcoming show, Ratri Ke Yatri. An anthology, the show narrates 5 unique and thought-provoking stories set in red-light areas. The show also stars Avinash Mukherjee, Shiny Doshi, Renee Dhyani, Reyhna Malhotra and Akashdeep Arora in lead roles. Each story in the show follows a character leading an incomplete life and seeking either love, physical affection or just closure.

All the actors in the show portray characters that are layered and allow them to deliver power-packed performances. Talking about the nature of the content on the OTT space, Iqbal Khan shared, “Video streaming platforms have been an absolute game-changer in terms of the stories and performances. They’ve allowed actors to challenge themselves by taking on roles that they probably would never get to play on television. I am glad Ratri Ke Yatri came to me at a time when I was more than happy to experiment with my performance.”

Speaking about her experience, Barkha Sengupta said, “Each role in the OTT space is unique in its own way. The video streaming industry has surely given a chance to actors to mould their performances in a way that appeals to a new generation of audiences. I am glad that as actors we now have the opportunity to work in four different mediums – TV, films, digital and theatre. I was glad to be approached for Ratri ke Yatri and I’m certain that my performance will strike a chord with the viewers.”

Talking about the diverse opportunities offered by OTT platforms, Parag Tyagi said, “OTT platforms have offered actors multiple avenues to explore and enabled us to push our boundaries and go beyond the ordinary. An actor often learns a lot by getting out of his or her comfort zone and adapting to the demands of the role. My character in Ratri Ke Yatri has given me new insights into relationships and allowed me to play a role that I had never done before.”

Speaking about the OTT industry, Mansi Srivastava said, “The OTT space has enabled every actor to be a part of an industry that is breaking all barriers. We now have a space that allows us to play challenging roles, showcase our skill-sets and be creative and innovative with our performances. I am excited to be a part of a show that is path-breaking and is sure to entertain viewers with its unique storylines.”

Produced by Anil V Kumar Productions in association with Hungama Digital Media, Ratri Ke Yatri will be available soon on Hungama Play and partner networks.

About Hungama Play:

Owned by Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Hungama Play is amongst the premier video on demand apps in the country. Featuring an extensive library of long-form and short-form content, Hungama Play provides an enriching entertainment experience to all users.

With its foray into original programming, Hungama Play is also playing a key role in redefining digital content in India. Through Hungama Originals, the platform is creating shows that go beyond conventional storytelling and offer quality narratives to digital audiences.

Besides originals, Hungama Play’s content bouquet includes over 5000 films in English, Hindi and regional languages, in addition to a vast catalogue of more than 1500 short films. The library is complemented with 7500+ hours of kids and television content in multiple languages, along with over 150,000 short-format videos across various genres like music, film gossip, humour, spiritual and more.

Hungama Play has created multiple customer touchpoints and is available on various platforms and ecosystems. This includes Hungama Play on Vodafone Play, Idea Movies & TV, Airtel Xstream App, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Tata Sky Binge, MX Player, SonyLIV, Android TVs, web and apps on Google Playstore, Apple Store and Huawei AppGallery. Hungama’s strategic association with Xiaomi also enables consumers to enjoy Hungama Play on Mi TV.

For more information, please visit www.hungama.org

