Christina Aguilera: Don’t Forget About Me!

It’s been awhile since we heard a peep about Christina Aguilera – it’s possible that our party girl, 39, has reformed. Nobody predicted that her romance with Matthew Rutler, 35, (he was a PA on the set of her 2014 film Burlesque) would LAST, but it HAS. To everyone’s surprise, she swept the startled Matthew off his feet during the movie, and they’ve been together ever since. They have a six year old daughter, Summer Rain, and Christina has a 12 year old son Max (with her ex Jordan Bratman.) Matthew, said to be a super nice guy, seems to be a househusband and the whole family recently went CAMPING. (Can you imagine Christina camping?) Apparently Christina recently realized she hasn’t been photographed lately stumbling out of a nightclub, so she posted this sexy photo to remind us that she’s still very much around…

