Another Reason To Love Chris Pine

We don’t hear this very often- Chris Pine ADMITS he hates modern technology. Even the internet. He totally avoids social media and finds most of it time wasting or toxic. Do you remember when he gave up his Smartphone and started using a flip phone because he felt he wanted to simplify his life when he was not working? So it makes sense that the Wonder Woman star also appreciates old cars. (Who needs a back-up camera?) He’s had several old Porsches, but we love this vintage red Alfa-Romeo convertible. He’s got the right HAIR for this vehicle…

