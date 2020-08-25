Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin’s Enola Holmes trailer looks pretty adventurous 

Netflix has dropped the trailer of highly anticipated Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown in the leading role alongside Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes and Sam Claflin as Mycroft.

Set in 1984 in England, Millie plays Sherlock's sister who is a 16-year-old detective in the making. She goes on a rollercoaster adventure to find her missing mother. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) wakes to find that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why.

After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), both set on sending her away to a finishing school for “proper” young ladies. Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes searching for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Louis Partridge), Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history.

Based on the beloved book series by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes is a dynamic new mystery-adventure that introduces the world’s greatest detective to his fiercest competition yet: his teenage sister. The game is afoot. It will premiere on September 23.

