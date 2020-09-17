Gavin Rossdale’s One True Love

Gavin Rossdale has a LOT of trouble being faithful to his women, but his devotion to his cute dog Chewy has never changed! Since Gavin and Gwen Stefani split in 2015, (he supposedly had a long term affair with their nanny) Gavin has been seen with a large number of attractive women. But his romances never seem to last. Chewy, however, is photographed with Gavin every week and they are often seen smooching. Gavin’s band Bush is planning and hoping to tour next year, and we bet Chewy will be along for the ride.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

