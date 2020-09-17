Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk: Some Parents Get It Right

Little Lea Cooper, 4, doesn’t know how lucky she is. For some kids, it’s tragic when their parents split up, but Lea’s parents, model Irina Shayk and actor Bradley Cooper, did it the right way. They separated amicably and share 50/50 custody of Lea. When Irina is working the runway, Bradley takes care of Lea, and when Bradley is filming, Irina is in charge of Lea. Both parents can work without guilt and spend special time with their daughter when they’re free, so Lea has no shortage of parental attention. It also helps that Bradley and Irina maintain their friendship and have even been seen hugging – no bitterness there. Of course, Lea is also fortunate to have inherited her mom’s good looks!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

