This T-Shirt Line Celebrates The Diversity Of Latinx Heritage In America

Despite the fact that our universal dress code of late has been "perma-casual," what we choose to put on our bodies will never not be important — as an outward expression of our feelings, our personalities, and, ultimately, the way we see ourselves.

This connection between identity and our fashion choices is at the heart of Kohl's latest launch, a collection of T-shirts that celebrates the diversity of Latinx experiences in America. (It's no coincidence that this drop coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs through October 15.) "We all come from different countries," says Gabriela Riveros, a 26-year-old Paraguayan-American and lead designer of the collection. "We wanted to approach this project acknowledging that everyone comes from different backgrounds, we're a bunch of different races and ethnicities."

Ahead, see select styles from the range and learn more about how it came to be — and how, by wearing it, you can "feel strong, beautiful, and…proud of where [you] come from and what [you] live through," as Riveros puts it.

"As a Latinx creator, it was important for me to convey and celebrate the differences and similarities in our cultures," Riveros says of the overarching message behind her designs. "The T-shirts have empowering and positive sentiments that I think people will really connect with."

Kohl's Juniors' Fifth Sun Dream Big Mija Retro Text Tee, $, available at Kohl's

"'Poderosa' is a really meaningful word to me. It means strength, resilience, fierceness, femme-power. So I feel very close to this design that I created."

Kohl's Juniors' Fifth Sun Poderosa Painted Roses Tee, $, available at Kohl's

The entire collection, including this style honoring people of Mexican descent born in the U.S., retails for under $30.

Kohl's Juniors' Fifth Sun Chicanx Yellow Text Tee, $, available at Kohl's

More than 15 designs are available in men's, women's, and children's sizing.

Kohl's Juniors' Fifth Sun Buenas Vibras Blue Text Tee, $, available at Kohl's

"The acknowledgement is so important at this point," Riveros says of Kohl's Hispanic Heritage Month initiative. "It’s important not only to acknowledge these customers, but also say, 'Hey, we also have Hispanic and Latinx people within our company that see you and care about you and want to celebrate you.'"

Kohl's Men's Fifth Sun Corazon Guerrero Heart Sketch Tee, $, available at Kohl's

