Brilliant Bedroom-Office Ideas We Discovered On Instagram

As we've swapped our business attire and rushed morning commutes for blanket burritos and laptops in bed, the need for work-from-home space is more essential than ever. A smartly arranged bedroom-office can make the difference between boss-status and a day wasted — but where to start? Since we already spend copious hours scrolling through Instagram, we decided to put that dedicated time to use by finding fresh inspiration for brilliant WFH setups that can be easily recreated (no matter how small the space).

Converting your bedroom can be tricky but, with the right tips and tricks, it doesn't have to be a total overhaul. There are many different approaches to take on the road to transforming your room into a suitable workspace; starting with repurposing preexisting furniture (like your vanity or favorite accent chair) and not stopping at adding in small organizational to atmosphere-enhancing elements (like shelving systems or plants). Ahead, we've lined up these Instagram-inspired design ideas and more that will help you perfect your WFH setup.

Keep your home-office essentials organized

Clean lines, tidy office supplies, and everything in its place. Less is more with minimalism, and this bedroom office space hits the nail on the head with its pen holders, storage bins, and stacked notepads.

This minimalist set of shelf risers is a makeshift bedroom-office star that will help you elevate your laptop to new at-home ergonomic heights.

A neutral, minimalist-inspired storage basket for notebooks, stationery, wires, and more.

What better way to store your favorite pens than in a handcrafted, soft-edged holder? It'll easily elevate your bedroom's office desk.

Decorate the room with items that inspire you

No one wants to work in a white room with a lack of sunlight and blank walls. The right living space has the potential to transform your mindset for the day, so opt for decorating your bedroom office space with surrounding framed art, a pretty vase, and some plants.

Sure to get you featured on Instagram, the dried grass and pampas grass trend is still going strong, and for good reason. These beauties instantly liven up a bedroom.

From the stunning yellow hue to the thick frame, what better way to decorate the walls behind your bedroom office desk than with some vivid art?

