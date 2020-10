He is clearly having fun with his sudden notoriety, and Machine Gun Kelly is making the most of it. He ENJOYS having paparazzi follow him, including last night at Saddle Ranch on Sunset. Kelly was showing off for photographers, bopping to loud music in the car, and hanging out the window when he got carried away and broke his friend’s windshield!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

