Jim Carrey: Totally Miscast As Joe Biden

We eagerly anticipated the return of Saturday Night Live for this new season – Chris Rock seemed like the perfect host (It’s hard to top Eddie Murphy from last year before the pandemic) with the added bonus of Jim Carrey playing Joe Biden. But what happened? Alec Baldwin carried on as his usual Trump – but Carrey’s inappropriate mugging was totally off the charts. (And not that funny!) Biden is HARDLY the frenetic, tooth flashing character that Carrey played. Joe is calm and subtle – everything Jim Carrey is NOT. Carrey’s exaggerated Fire Marshall Bill kept popping up in the impersonation. Since Jim (as Biden) is set for SNL for the rest of the season, we hope he can tone it down – and punch up the script to make it funnier.

Photo: Saturday Night Live

