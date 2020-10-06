Britney Spears: I Do Things Around The House

Britney Spears, 38, posted this photo of herself in a plaid shirt and glasses and she explained “I want to show what I look like on a daily basis.” When asked about the ladder, she explained “I was trying to fix a light- but realized I was too short!” She DOES look like a normal girl- just in a big house. Did you know Britney pays her ex-husband Kevin $60,000 a month because he has 70% custody of their two sons Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13? Britney is obviously a young woman with problems and she really yearns NOT to be perceived that way…

Photo: Instagram

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results