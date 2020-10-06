BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie and Lisa reflect on their whirlwind lives in the trailer of Netflix documentary Light Up The Sky 

South Korea's female group BLACKPINK, popular for their work worldwide, is heading to Netflix. On September 9, it was announced that the group will be releasing their documentary arriving on October 14.

The first trailer of Light Up The Sky released on October 6. It gives a peek into their whirlwind life. From their early trainee days to becoming worldwide sensations, the quartet reflects on their lives. The ultimate finale will be their Coachella festival performance that was one of the biggest career milestones for the quartet.

Proving that music knows no borders or language barriers, BLACKPINK: LIGHT UP THE SKY offers a personal look at the four members of BLACKPINK, from their years as trainees to their current global success as the most popular K-pop girl group of all time.

BLACKPINK released their highly anticipated debut album titled 'The Album' on October 2 along with the music video for the lead track 'Lovesick Girls'.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Selena Gomez on collaborating with BLACKPINK – “They are really talented and it was amazing to have their inputs while working”

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results