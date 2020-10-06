First look of Henry Cavill in season 2 of The Witcher features his new armour and bulked-up avatar

Actor Henry Cavill, who was recently essaying the role of Sherlock Holmes in Netflix movie Enola Holmes, is back on the streaming giant in the period drama series, The Witcher. The first look of his character was unveiled before season 2 drops on Netflix in 2021.
On Monday, October 5, the official handle of The Witcher captioned the first look, "His emotional shield can ward off any charmer, but his trusted sword he’ll wield, will be matched with new armour."
His emotional shield
can ward off any charmer,
but his trusted sword he’ll wield,
will be matched with new armour. pic.twitter.com/Z7yA6kZjRH
— The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 5, 2020
