Bobby Deol admits he was offered Akshay Kumar’s role in Ajnabee; the story was narrated to him on the sets of Soldier

Actor Bobby Deol completed 25 years in Bollywood. His film Barsaat’s 25th anniversary was celebrated on October 5, 2020. The actor sat down with Bollywood Hungama virtually to discuss his career. During the conversation, the actor revealed how he was offered Akshay Kumar’s role in Ajnabee by director duo Abbas-Mustan.

Bobby Deol revealed that the story was narrated to him whilst he was shooting for Soldier. Admitting that he was initially offered the negative role, he said, “Yes, I was. I remember that day when we were shooting Soldier at Suresh Oberoi and Preity Zinta’s house in the film. I remember in that house Abbas- Mustan narrating me the idea of Ajnabee. They were telling me to play a negative character. So, I guess they thought that since I had played a negative shade in Soldier, I should play a positive character. That’s how I did not get the part.”

Furthermore, Bobby Deol said that he indeed lost out on offers or eventually did not do parts in films that went onto become huge hits. “It happens to every actor. It is not just me. I would not like to take the names of those projects as I would not like to make a big thing about it. But, there have been incidents like that there were projects which were being offered to me and then somehow it didn’t happen,” he said.

“There were projects that I wanted to make, the people I offered the projects to, they eventually took the projects away from me and made it with themselves. These things happen, that’s how it is. This industry is ruthless. You have to always be strong-hearted and not give up. It is a ruthless industry and is always going to be. Every industry is ruthless, not just this industry. I am in this industry so I am talking about it. In every industry, you have to be on your toes, looking for the right things, making the right decisions. Somewhere you go wrong, somewhere someone betrays you. It will always happen. But, that doesn’t mean anything because I have seen 25 years of my career and as I said earlier, it hasn’t been perfect but it has been a wonderful journey,” he added.

In an interview with a tabloid, Bobby Deol revealed that he was also offered Jab We Met by Imtiaz Ali that eventually went to Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He said that there was a studio called Shri Ashtavinayak that wanted to sign him. So, he also suggested to them that they should sign Imtiaz Ali because he had a script ready. He suggested speaking to Kareena Kapoor Khan. The studio reportedly told Bobby that Imtiaz will make an expensive him.

On the other hand, Kareena did not want to meet Imtiaz. So, Bobby took the studio makers to Preity Zinta who agreed to do the film but only after six months. He said they were stuck. Eventually, Bobby later heard that Kareena had not only signed the film but had also made Imtiaz sign Shahid Kapoor. Surprised by this news, he was like this is quite an industry. But, there is no bad blood between him and Imtiaz Ali. Bobby Deol had told the tabloid that they are still friends and he is a great director and doing well. But, Bobby did tell Imtiaz that he will not watch his films until he makes one with him.

