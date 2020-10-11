Does Robert Pattinson Look More Like A Junkie, Or A Superhero?

Comic book fansites have been discussing the possibility that Robert Pattinson FAKED having coronavirus because he’s clashing with his Batman director Matt Reeves. Reeves instructed Pattinson to work out before shooting started to build up some Batman muscle, and he didn’t. (Someone remarked that the Twilight star looks more like a junkie than a superhero) The director is afraid the stuntmen in Batman suits will look much bigger than Robert, so he supposedly closed down production so the actor had time to get in shape, and CLAIMED it was due to coronavirus. Pattinson STILL failed to beef up and now he and the director are at odds and the production schedule is a mess.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA -Robert Pattinson in September

