Courteney Cox Had A Close Call With Covid

At least we know that Courteney Cox has been hunkering down during the pandemic at a magnificent (probably mid-century or modern) house in Malibu. She has a knack for buying gorgeous architectural homes that need updating, re-doing them, and selling them for a hefty profit. Early on during the pandemic, Cox and her daughter Coco invited a couple of friends to isolate with them, and after testing negative, the friends moved in. Two days later one of the guests came down with Covid and ended up deathly ill on a ventilator. The other isolated in the guest house and Courteney brought him food every day. Luckily Courteney and Coco didn’t get sick – but it was quite a scare.

Above, Courteney and Coco with friends at Nobu in Malibu

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

