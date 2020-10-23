50 Cent And Donald Trump Have Something In Common

We’ve never heard of Haute Magazine, but this week they collaborated with Watches of Switzerland at their Soho store to honor (of all people)

“rapper and entrepreneur” 50 Cent. The small exclusive group of guests perused the collection of expensive watches and enjoyed a very fancy dinner. 50 Cent is on the cover of the magazine’s recent issue, and fortunately he was NOT wearing this beige suit (Health measures were observed however.) Right before the event, 50 Cent was on the cover of the NY Post endorsing Donald Trump and declaring “I don’t want to be 20 cent” thanks to Biden’s tax plans. He also hinted that he might have to leave America (like Trump hints) if Biden wins. We’re betting there was some snappy conversation at THAT dinner…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

