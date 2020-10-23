Gene Simmons Is Taking The Family Jewels Out Of State

Gene Simmons has put his Beverly Hills mansion on the market for 22 million dollars, and says he’s planning to move to Washington state “because California taxes are too high.” The former Celebrity Apprentice contestant is obviously a closeted fan of President Trump, but realizes it’s not a popular sentiment in the music world. The KISS musician has visited the White House and admits that Trump “says stupid things sometimes, but so do you and I.” He and his wife are moving into a 24 acre estate in Washington.

Above, Gene was promoting his KISS cereal in January

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

