Your Go-To Outfit Guide For Casual Weddings

The pandemic has put an end to a lot of things — including events with formal dress codes. No more wedding invitations embossed with “Black Tie” or panic trips to a department store to find something fancy enough for a dressy event. These days, when we do have to get dressed for an occasion (it’s rare, but it happens), it’s almost always going to be casual. And that includes weddings, too. If you’re lucky enough to make the cut for a wedding in 2020 — wedding ceremonies are obviously smaller right now due to social distance protocols — or be invited to watch it over Zoom, you can expect that the dress code will be pretty low-key. No silky LBDS, uncomfortable heels, or stiff tuxes required. Instead, for a casual wedding, guests can experiment a bit, perhaps opting for a short suit instead of a cocktail dress, or a monochrome set rather than a traditional gown. Hell, depending on the bride’s level of chill, you might even get away with wearing sneakers.

To help prepare you for a fall season of laissez-faire ceremonies, we've rounded up 10 wedding guest looks that fit a casual dress code to a T. Ahead, check out our no-points-missed shopping guide to dressing for a casual wedding.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

You can never go wrong with a polka dot sundress. Dress it down with a pair of sporty sandals or sneakers and you've got the ideal casual wedding look.

& Other Stories Puff Shoulder Crepe Midi Dress, $, available at & Other Stories

Attending the ceremony via Zoom? Just make sure you add a statement pair of earrings.

Ganni Ruffled Smocked Checked Cotton-Blend Midi Dress, $, available at Net-A-Porter

If you think a slip dress and boots could be too fancy, just add a baseball cap.

Silk Laundry Deco Slip Dress Houndstooth, $, available at Silk Laundry

Monochrome short sets are a great option if the weather is nice. They're not as dressed up as a dress or a full-length suit, but they still look polished.

Mango Plaid Blazer, $, available at Mango

Mango Plaid Short, $, available at Mango

For a chillier wedding date, throw on a chunky vest over a slip dress — it'll dress down the look, while also keeping you warm through the ceremony.

Zara Gathered Slip Dress, $, available at Zara

If you're feeling daring, opt out of the been-there-done-that dress category and try a pair of patterned trousers with an oversized blazer instead.

The Source Unknown Notch Lapel Suit Blazer, Pastel Pink, $, available at The Source Unknown

Holiday The Label Kokomo Pants, $, available at Lisa Says Gah

Black cardigan + black slip skirt + black clogs = a casual wedding uniform that can't be beat.

