Best Stylish Holiday Cards

Once upon a time, a little version of you may have graced your family’s holiday card. Now you’re the one creating your own season’s greetings — and you need a site that will help you do it, whatever your goal or aesthetic. Maybe you want to express your holiday cheer with snaps of you and your friends and accompany it with some witty holiday truism. Maybe you want to embrace the weirdness of the 2020 holiday season. Maybe you’re more the bleak, Instagram snowscape type. Or, maybe you like rich letterpress cards with tasteful typography. Whatever your vision, you want to reach out to loved ones with stylish and personalized good wishes for the year ahead.

Fortunately, creating a just-right-for-you card no longer involves hours spent trolling bargain bins at bookstores or sitting at home with Love Actually playing in the background, licking stamps and addressing envelopes — because the sites ahead put a modern, efficient spin on this annual process for you. (Including Instagram compatibility, purchase rewards you’ll actually use, 3D snowman styles, and eco-friendly charitable considerations.)

Artifact Uprising

The streamlined designs on Artifact Uprising look more like magazine ads than holiday cards — the company was founded by sisters who also happen to be professional photographers. The holiday collection features more than 50 original card designs printed on 100% recycled paper. Foil-stamped and hand-lettered options are also available.

Artifact Uprising Little Branch Holiday Card (50), $, available at Artifact Uprising

Society6

If you're in the market for a more stylish and unique holiday greeting, Society6's colorful collection of original cards crafted by independent artists from around the globe are wow-worthy material.

stinkpad A Very Rona Xmas Card (10), $, available at Society6

Etsy

How could we not shout-out the one-stop-shop for everything handmade? From DIY computer templates to hand-painted one-of-a-kind winter scenes, to kitschy illustrations, Etsy is a dream shopping destination for every kind of greeting and holiday card you could imagine.

Redefine Lovely This Year Has Been Scary Enough, $, available at Etsy

Vistaprint

You may have used Vistaprint to design your first set of business cards, but it's also a great place to order personalized stationery and holiday cards. You can even pick up a coffee mug or wall calendar with a matching design if that suits your fancy.

Currently, Vistaprint is offering 15% off and free shipping on orders over $75 with code "VPSAVE15".

