Sushant Singh Rajput’s Drive co-star Sapna Pabbi responds to reports of absconding after NCB issues summon

Lately there were reports doing the rounds that actress Sapna Pabbi, who had worked with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Drive was absconding after being summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB). The NCB is currently probing a drug case in Bollywood that came into light during the CBI investigation into the death of Sushant.

On Thursday night, Sapna Pabbi took to her Twitter and Instagram handle to respond to the reports. "I am saddened to see speculative media reports in India about me being untraceable or missing. I have been back at home in London to be with my family and as such my lawyers have already communicated this with the authorities in India who are fully aware of my whereabouts," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

????????

A post shared by S a p n a P a b b i (@sapnapabbi_sappers) on Oct 22, 2020 at 8:15am PDT

Reportedly, Sapna's name came up when the NCB was questioning Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. As per reports, the NCB had posted a summon notice outside her residence on Tuesday but did not get a response.

ALSO READ: Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend, Gabriella Demetraides’ brother has been arrested by the NCB

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results