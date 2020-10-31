Brad Pitt Is Walking On Eggshells

Remember Alia Shawkat? She’s the 31 year old Arrested Development actress (also an artist) who was seen in the company of Brad Pitt a few times. Everyone assumed it was his first romance after divorcing Angelina Jolie and made a big deal out of it, but it turned out they were just friends. Brad was recently linked to a German model, Nicole Poturalski, 27, but apparently the relationship has already fizzled. We’re betting Brad has no intention of being linked to ANYONE until his custody battle with Angelina is settled (he wants 50-50 custody of the kids) – she’s been dragging it out, and the LAST thing he wants to do is make her angry.

