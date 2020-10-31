A fan asks Sonu Sood to drop him to Maldives, his reply wins the internet!

Known to everyone, Sonu Sood has been helping the migrants out all over the country along with the students to reach their respective hometowns. Ever since the lockdown began, the actor has been trying his best to reach out to as many people as possible and get them home safely. Being hailed as the messiah, Sonu Sood had mentioned that he tries his best to reply to every tweet he receives but it becomes impossible sometimes.
Take a look at his conversation.
साइकल पे जाओगे यां रिक्षा पे भाई ? https://t.co/RskTEsWT03
— sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 30, 2020
