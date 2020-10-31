Does Timothee Chalamet Know That He Destroyed Woody Allen’s Career?

Just can’t help but wonder if Timothee Chalamet has regrets about destroying Woody Allen’s career. Timothee probably didn’t expect his behavior to have such a lasting effect on Woody’s life. Woody enjoyed working with Timothee in his film A Rainy Day in New York, according to Woody’s book Apropos of Nothing. A mutual friend told Woody that Timothee was advised to distance himself from Woody and donate his salary from Rainy Day to charity, because it would increase his chances of being nominated for an Oscar. (He did get a nomination for Call Me By Your Name, but no Oscar.) Following Timothee’s lead, other actors in Woody’s film started backing away from Woody and donating to Time’s Up also. They were afraid NOT to. Amazon dumped the movie, scrapped releasing it, and canceled Woody’s 4 picture deal. All this happened because Woody was accused of “molesting” his adopted daughter Dylan who was living with his bitter ex Mia Farrow. Two investigations found him not guilty and NO ONE ELSE ever accused Woody of such behavior. We think he’s innocent and you will too, if you read Woody’s book. Timothee should read Woody’s book…

