Jeff Goldblum Gets Cooler With Age

You’d never guess by the way he dresses that Jeff Goldblum is 68 years old. He still has that youthful lanky body and surprisingly creative taste in fashion. Jeff admits he had a kind of fashion renaissance when he met a stylist while doing a photoshoot for GQ a few years ago. Andrew T Vottero was drawn to Jeff’s enthusiasm and open mind about style – they were a match made in heaven. Since then, with Vottero’s help, Jeff has become a male fashion icon and we see him looking dynamic in combinations that would terrify most straight men. And when he likes something, Jeff doesn’t mind paying full price for a Saint Laurent velvet suit, instead of pressuring designers for celebrity discounts. Today he looks subtle but cool- he’s pictured leaving a skin care salon. Yes, he gets facials too.

