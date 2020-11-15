What’s Missing From This Photo Of Ana De Armas And Her Dog?

Come to think of it- it’s been WEEKS since we’ve seen a photo of Ben Affleck and his true love Ana de Armas walking their dogs together in Brentwood or Venice. They’ve been inseparable since they met in 2019 working on a film together. The happy couple isolated together during pandemic and for months they were seen looking affectionate, exercising with their dogs or riding bikes together EVERY day. Abruptly in the middle of October that stopped. This week Ana posted a new photo of just herself and her beloved dog in Central Park in New York. No sign of Ben. Not sure WHY she’s there …

Photo: Instagram

