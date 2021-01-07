Justin Theroux Bought His Best Friend A Leather Jacket

The more we see Justin Theroux walking around New York with his beloved dog Kuma, the more we realize how much he and Jennifer Aniston have in common. Their split a few years ago was smooth and totally without rancor. Similar to Jen’s divorce from Brad Pitt– not one bad word or accusation, very civilized in spite of difficult circumstances. Interestingly, neither Jen or Justin has been photographed with new romances- only with their dogs. Justin is obviously as in love with his dog as Jennifer is with hers. Kuma is always by Justin’s side and today he’s wearing his black leather jacket. Not many guys buy their dogs clothing!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

