Lester Holt Goes With The Flow

For some inexplicable reason we get a kick out of seeing serious suit-and-tie news anchors on their days off in casual clothes. NBC Nightly New host Lester Holt took his adorable pooch for a peaceful walk this week before the Washington drama descended today. Did you know he switched from Republican to Independent in 2016? We didn’t realize he has a lookalike son, Stefan Holt, climbing the NBC corporate ladder working as a news anchor in Chicago.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results