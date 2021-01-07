Lester Holt Goes With The Flow

For some inexplicable reason we get a kick out of seeing serious suit-and-tie news anchors on their days off in casual clothes. NBC Nightly New host Lester Holt took his adorable pooch for a peaceful walk this week before the Washington drama descended today. Did you know he switched from Republican to Independent in 2016? We didn’t realize he has a lookalike son, Stefan Holt, climbing the NBC corporate ladder working as a news anchor in Chicago.

