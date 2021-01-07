Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan shares priceless throwback video on the late actor’s birth anniversary; says ‘baba never encouraged me to remember his birthday’

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away last year in April after his prolonged battle with neuroendocrine tumour. His family continues to remember him through their past memories and thoughtful posts. Today marks Irrfan Khan’s birth anniversary.

On this occasion, Babil Khan took to Instagram to share a throwback video of Irrfan with his family. In the video, you can see Irrfan’s wife Sutapa and son Ayaan. Babil captioned the video, “You never identified with institutions such as contractual marriage and birthday celebrations. Perhaps, that is why I don’t remember anyone’s birthdays because you never remembered mine and never encouraged me to remember yours. It was just normal to us what seemed absurd from the outside, we celebrated everyday (bringing personal experiential authenticity to the cliche). On the occasion, Mamma would have to remind us both; but this time I could not forget yours if I tried. It’s your birthday Baba. Shoutout to all the technologically inept parents, notice that they did not finish saying that they miss me.''

Before he passed away, Irrfan Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium with Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Dobriyal. The film was helmed by Homi Adajania.

