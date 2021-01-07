“I was in a bit of a ditch, mentally and professionally” – Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan is kicking off 2021 with the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav. The actor has had a phenomenal 2020 with the blockbuster Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior. Over the last few years, the actor has dived into diverse characters, some of the films have worked on screen and some have not. The actor admits that he was indeed in a ditch mentally and physically but managed to come out of it.

Speaking recently told Bollywood Hungama, Saif Ali Khan admitted, “Honestly, I believe I have worked very hard. I was in a bit of a ditch, mentally and professionally. I managed to get out of that. It is like climbing a mountain. I feel like I am on base camp 1 and we have made progress but there is a long way to go. The ropes are set, the boots are tied, and we have got our sights on the hill and we are climbing. There is a really nice lineup. I am super excited Bhoot Police is finally, 80% complete and it’s a dream role for me. We really had a good time doing that.”

Further, he said, “It is a nice place to be. It has not been particularly easy. The work has been fab, a lot of people have been super supportive and it’s nice. Because it is the only thing that has gotten me out of that feeling. Just by working hard and choosing the right scripts. People have also supported me by offering me those parts.”

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan has completed one schedule of Bhoot Police whereas he has wrapped up Bunty Aur Babli 2. He is awaiting the release of the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav, which is created by Ali Abbas Zafar. It will premiere on January 15, 2021.

