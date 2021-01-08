Rachel Brosnahan Skin-Care Routine

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: Rachel Brosnahan attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Rachel Brosnahan spilled her entire beauty routine in a new video for Vogue — and the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress’ full product regimen, from cleanser to mascara and beyond, is surprisingly simple. In fact, it’s a well-blended mix of pricier picks and affordable cult favorites.

Brosnahan begins the tutorial by sharing that she has very sensitive skin, so many of her products are specifically formulated to be gentle, including her favorite cleanser, which is a drugstore classic. “I’ve been using this Cetaphil cleanser since I was sixteen years old,” Brosnahan says. “I find that using it without water makes it even more gentle than it already is.”

To prep her skin, Brosnahan gently pats in some Sisley Paris Black Rose Eye Contour Fluid (a bit of a splurge at $150). Brosnahan also treats her skin to the illuminating Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum. Naturally, the fair-skinned star wouldn’t skimp on sunscreen; she opts for Coola Sun Silk Drops, an SPF formulated like a light serum.

Brosnahan then moves onto makeup. She admits that she has to wear fairly heavy foundation while filming, but off-set, she likes to keep it light with a tinted moisturizer. Her favorite? Chantecaille Just Skin Tinted Moisturizer with a little bit of Ilia True Skin Serum Concealer under her eyes. She follows the light veil of coverage up with the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer to cover any redness or blemishes, then gives her cheeks, lips, and eyelids a dewy wash of color using Olio E Osso‘s multi-purpose balm. “On the show, it usually takes about an hour and a half to two hours to go through full hair and makeup,” Brosnahan explains. “It takes me a lot less time than that, thankfully.”

Toward the end of the video, Brosnahan makes an observation about her general approach to beauty. “It’s really just about what makes you feel good and what makes you feel the most like yourself,” she says, adding that everyone is different. “Some people feel their best with no makeup on at all, and some people feel their best with a full face.” (Of course, we all know that, unlike Rachel, Midge would take the latter.)

