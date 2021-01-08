Margaret Qualley Finally Wised Up And Split With Shia Labeouf (We Hope)

The new year is looking a lot brighter for Andie MacDowell since it appears her daughter Margaret Qualley came to her senses. Margaret has been dating Shia LaBeouf for the past few months and they’ve been photographed together looking quite affectionate. Naturally Andie was alarmed when Shia was publicly charged with abusive behavior by past girlfriends. In defending himself he blamed his mistreatment of women on his alcoholism. Margaret felt a lot of negative backlash for dating a guy like that. Next thing we knew, SOMEONE tattled to People magazine that Shia and Margaret split and that she “wants to concentrate on her career.” Good choice- Margaret’s career is hot now and she hopes to keep it that way.

