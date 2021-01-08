Worst Dressed This Week: Cardi B

January 8, 2021 Janet Charlton Hollywood Gossip 0

Not sure if Cardi B designed this nightmare of a flashy trashy outfit herself, but certainly Louis Vuitton is cringing to see those initials on her bag. Cardi B can afford to look better…

Photo: Instagram

Click HERE to read more from this author.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ...
 Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *