BTS’ album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ tops physical album sales; ‘Dynamite’ becomes top-selling digital song of 2020 in the U.S

One can't deny that the year 2020 was the biggest year yet for South Korean group BTS. The global popstars not only had chart-topping albums but also were soaring high with multiple No. 1 songs on Billboard Hot 100 chart. Now, as per MRC Data that revealed the top records of 2020, BTS' was the best selling group and the second-most popular artist overall in the US in 2020 with over 1.5 million pure album sales.

BTS' album 'Map of the Soul: 7' was the second-best-selling album of the year, with over 674,009 copies sold. According to the data received, the album, that released on February 21, 2020, was also the US' top-selling physical album with 646,000 CDS sold.

BTS' second album release in the same year 'BE' is ranked at No. 5 with 252,000 units sold since its release on November 20, 2020. Not only that, BTS' GRAMMY-nominated track 'Dynamite' was the top-selling digital song of 2020 in the US with over 1.26 million downloads, twice the sales of The Weeknd's track 'Blinding Lights' that had 580,000 million downloads.

The tracking period was from 3 January 2020 to 31 December 2020.

BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' and 'BE' were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 best-selling albums on Gaon in 2020. The album 'Map of the Soul: 7' also holds the title of the best-selling album in South Korea, as per Guinness World Records.

