Stallone And His Three Lucky Daughters

Seems like the Stallone family has done nothing but visit the beach and lounge on yachts since the pandemic slowed things down. And they’re not complaining. Sly’s pretty daughters hit the genetic lottery – against all odds, all three girls take after their model mother Jennifer Flavin Stallone, rather than dad. To their credit, Sophia, 24, and Sistine, 22, both studied at USC and Scarlet, 18, just graduated from high school. All three girls model, but Sophia wants to become a fashion entrepreneur like her mother. She and Sistine are already Instagram influencers with over a million followers each, so they’re off to a good start.

