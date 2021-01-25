Cardi B: Can Fashion Cause A Traffic Jam?

Cardi B is not one of those celebrities that welcome the anonymity of wearing a mask. She LOVES attention, especially when it involves fashion. Imagine the shocked looks on Rodeo Drive this weekend when Cardi went shopping with her husband Offset looking like THIS! Observers couldn’t decide if she was nude – or was it an optical illusion? Actually the futuristic dress involves a lot of layers and not a lot of nudity. Eccentric designer Pierre-Louis Auvray must be delighted by the reaction to his bizarre creation.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

