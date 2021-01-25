Ben Affleck: Coffee For One

Newly single Ben Affleck seemed to be in a playful mood as he picked up a heap of packages delivered to his house on Saturday. Notice that he did not stop drinking his Dunkin’ Donuts coffee while he retrieved the parcels. Ben either goes OUT for Dunkin’ Donuts coffee or has it delivered every morning. Since he and Ana de Armas split, it has been coffee for one. But insiders say it MIGHT not be over between them for good. They are still friendly and Ana is shopping for a place to live in West Hollywood because she has several movies lined up filming here. Her home base is still Cuba where her family lives.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

