Simone Biles Thinks She Found The Perfect Guy

Simone Biles, 23, is the kind of person that you really WANT to see happy. She has worked SO hard to become America’s most decorated gymnast and five time world champion, that you cannot imagine her taking the time to go to parties or clubs to socialize. Simone has very quietly been seeing her handsome boyfriend Jonathan Owens, 25, for three years, and she’s delighted that he’s also an athlete. He plays football for the Houston Texans, so they have working out in common. But not height – she’s 4’8″ and dating a FOOTBALL PLAYER! Simone blurted out her love for him on the Today show this week, and called him her “man crush, every day.” Oh, and it so happens that Simone has two French Bulldogs and Jonathan has a bulldog of his own – the dogs get along too!

Photo: Instagram

