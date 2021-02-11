Brooke Burke: Your Sweater Is Not A Mask

What the heck is going on at Nobu in Malibu? Brooke Burke walked out after dinner there, looking like THIS. A pulled up turtleneck is no substitute for a mask (according to Dr Fauci) – we wonder if she got away with this inside. At least her boyfriend, real estate developer Scott Rigsby, has a mask in his hand. Brooke, 49, divorced David Charvet in 2018 and has been with Scott through the pandemic. She has four kids with two ex-husbands so this girl has baggage, but luckily she’s super-cute. (Did you know Brooke started out as a Frederick’s of Hollywood catalog model?) Brooke won Season 7 of Dancing with the Stars and they liked her so much that she hung around as a host on the show for years. All she needs now is a real mask…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results