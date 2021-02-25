Men In Skirts Are Here To Stay

Better get used to the idea of men in skirts, because a LOT of designers – even rather conservative ones- are showing them for Fall/Winter 2021 in London. Burberry is not known for flamboyant fashion and even THEY are promoting skirts – mostly pleated and layered – but definitely skirts. In winter, no less. They even featured skirts with athletic letter jackets like high school lettermen wear. The model in this photo looks reasonably macho with his layers and backpack, but those boots are a surprise – or are they tights…?

