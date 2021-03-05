T.I. And Tiny’s “Family Hustle” Is Not What You Thought

Don’t hold your breath waiting for T.I. and Tiny’s reality series The Family Hustle to come back because their situation is becoming more dire by the moment. The couple dismissed Sabrina Peterson’s charges that Tiny once held her at gunpoint, saying she was a pest who had been bothering them for years. Peterson also charged that T.I. and Tiny had drugged, assaulted, and abused numerous women, who started coming forward with their stories. Outraged at the claims, T.I and Tiny vehemently denied the “appalling allegations.” According to the New York Times and Vulture, dozens of new allegations are being investigated and they detail eerily similar events of sexual abuse, forced ingestion of drugs, threats, assault, and false imprisonment. Many victims are ready to file criminal charges. The worst is yet to come..

Photo: T.I.and Tiny: The Family Hustle

