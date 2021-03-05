“Through KumKum Bhagya, I have connected with the masses again”, says actress Pooja Banerjee

Actress Pooja Banerjee, best known for shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and her recent show KumKum Bhagya talks about how her ongoing show prolifically helped her to develop a connect with the masses. Pooja who is currently seen as Rhea Mehra in the show is garnering a lot of appraisal for her portrayal in the series.

When asked about her experience of joining the show, Pooja said "Through KumKum Bhagya, I have connected with the masses again. Since my previous shows were popular amongst the classes. I’m glad that people associate me with big and successful shows"

Moreover, when asked about what makes KumKum Bhagya so popular and loved, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress said "Of course because of Abhi and Pragya no doubt in it. They are just perfect!"

Pooja is known for her shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Swim Team, etc. The actress who is known for her versatility and unconventional choice of roles is one of the most loved actresses of Indian television.

