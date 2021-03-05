Joaquin Phoenix: First Presenter In A Black Hoody

Could NOT take our eyes off of Joaquin Phoenix when he walked onstage at The Golden Globes. He was last year’s Best Actor winner for Joker, so his was an important appearance as a presenter. Phoenix sauntered onstage smirking, clad in sneakers, jeans, and a black hoody. They only thing that separated him from looking like a robber at a 7-Eleven was a skinny black tie. (Being ONSTAGE is not the same as on video at home) The Golden Globes show has strict fashion rules for everyone involved – even for the PRESS, who usually stand outside in front of the Beverly Hilton Hotel and are not on camera. It’s black tie for men (tuxedos) and evening dresses for women or you are sent home. Yes, Joaquin had a black tie, but would a woman have gotten away with this outfit onstage? We remember a few years ago when a gown-clad woman was BANNED from a red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for not wearing HIGH HEELS! IF the pandemic has actually softened fashion rules, designers will be devastated…

