The Sex Pistols Challenged The Monarchy

Here’s some good news- Oscar winning director Danny Boyle is working on a limited series for FX about the Sex Pistols. It’s based on recollections in the book by guitarist Steve Jones called Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol. Boyle raves that the Sex Pistols were responsible for “the moment that British society and culture changed forever.” It was a very exciting time in the UK for shopping and fashion and anarchy. Notorious characters Malcolm McLaren and Vivienne Westwood and their Kings Road SEX shop are also included in the series. Steve Jones, who describes himself in his book as a charming, illiterate, kleptomaniac, now 65 and living in LA, has a radio show called Jonesy’s Jukebox.

Above, Steve Jones is third from the left

