Dolce & Gabbana: High Heels Are Optional

This is what Dolce & Gabbana hopes you will be wearing next winter – and it’s bound to cheer up anyone who sees you. Noteworthy: The designers in Milan this year loosened up when it came to pairing sneakers with evening gowns and high heels with workout wear – and it’s about time. Everyone knows you can have more FUN in sneakers and by next winter we should all be back to having fun. This colorful graffiti spray dress and jacket is more practical than it looks. It’s quite stretchy and the puffy jacket with leopard lining is cozy and warm, suitable for a festive occasion OR a ski outing.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

