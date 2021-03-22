Benji Madden: What’s Going On With Your Pants?

Here’s an example of a guy who carries WAY too much stuff in his pockets. This is above and beyond a wallet and keys. It’s time for Benji Madden to consider buying a backpack or maybe a briefcase – or even a man-purse. Pants can only carry so much. Frankly, we’re surprised that Cameron Diaz let her husband out of the house looking like this. Along with the scraggly beard, Benji is not looking like a rock star sipping his Starbucks coffee. But perhaps Cameron is happy with that – their marriage seems to be quite successful.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results