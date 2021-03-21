Ranveer Singh to romance Kiara Advani in Shankar’s next

Back in February 2021, rumours mills were abuzz that Ranveer Singh will star in South filmmaker Shankar's next. The actor has been looking to do a pan-India film at this stage in his career and was in talks with several filmmakers. However, nothing had materialized until reports suggested his next will be with Shankar.

Now, it seems like Kiara Advani will romance Ranveer Singh in the film. The actress has become a favourite currently after the stupendous success of Kabir Singh followed by Good Newwz. While she has multiple projects in the lineup, the actress is reportedly on board for Shankar's next.

Though Shankar's next is with Ram Charan, as per reports, if all things all into place, his next with Ranveer Singh might start soon after which Shankar directs Charan.

Kiara Advani, meanwhile, has an array of lineup including Shershaah, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Ranveer Singh, on the professional front, is gearing up for the release of 83 on June 4, 2021. He is starring in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus next.

Meanwhile, Shankar's next Indian 2 is with Kamal Haasan.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh give a fun spin to the viral Buss It challenge

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results