Stevie Wonder And The Sunshine Of His Life

It’s been awhile since we saw Stevie Wonder, 70, out and about in Hollywood – he took his glamorous wife Tomeeka out to dinner. It’s a shame he can’t see her because she looks exceptionally nice in leopard tonight. Stevie and Tomeeka, a former teacher, had a big wedding at the Bel Air Hotel in 2017 and have two kids together. Stevie has always been a busy guy – he has seven other children with four other women and they all got along at the wedding. Ironically, Tomeeka is the same age as Stevie’s oldest child.

