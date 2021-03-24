Karishma Tanna opts for affordable trench dress and pairs it with knee high boots

Actress Karishma Tanna loves to post fashionable and fitness pictures and videos on her social media. We are clearly obsessed with the fact that she can add life to any style!

A day ago, Karishma took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures in which she is looking absolutely gorgeous! She is wearing a Prasha beige trench dress from Pankh Clothing worth Rs. 2800. Now, that’s something affordable that we can have in our closet. She paired it with knee length brown boots to make her look more attractive!

With the natural touch of makeup, she added a sling bag and black shades to complete her look. Her look is styled by Saachi Vijaywargia. We love how gracefully she posed in the warmth of the sun and made her fans awestruck!

On the work front, Karishma Tanna was recently seen in the music video ‘Qatra’ , which she co-starred in with actor Ritwik Bhowmik. The song has been sung by Stebin Ben, with music by Sanjeev Chaturvedi and directed by Mudassar Khan.

