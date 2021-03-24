Kriti Kharbanda stuns in black organza saree worth Rs. 59,900 for Pulkit Samrat’s brother’s wedding

Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda is currently dating actor Pulkit Samrat. The couple started dating in 2019 and since they have been quite public about their relationship.
Recently, the couple attended Pulkit Samrat’s brother wedding and they seemed to have a lot of fun in there with all the dance and ceremonies.The couple even shared many pictures and stories giving us the sneak peek from the functions on their Instagram handle.
The actress went for a subtle makeup look with dewy base, black smokey eyes, lots of highlighter and nude lips and accessorised her look with a diamond studded choker and bracelet.
The couple looked absolutely stunning and we can’t take our eyes off them.
